The World Medical Association Welcomes Progress On The Global Pandemic Agreement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WMA commends the dedicated efforts of Member States of the World Health Organization over the past three years to negotiate the Global Pandemic Agreement

FERNEY VOLTAIRE, FRANCE, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The World Medical Association (WMA) commends the dedicated efforts of Member States of the World Health Organization over the past three years to negotiate the Global Pandemic Agreement and urges its formal adoption at the 78th World Health Assembly this May.As the global voice of the medical profession, the WMA has consistently advocated for an agreement that strengthens global solidarity, prioritises equity, formalises the One Health approach, and ensures that health systems and health personnel are protected, supported, and equipped to respond effectively to future public health emergencies.This must include specific attention to the rights and needs of vulnerable populations, including those in fragile and underserved settings, who are often disproportionately affected during pandemics. Mental health must also be recognized as a core element of pandemic response, with sufficient resources allocated to support patients, healthcare workers, and affected communities.“While acknowledging that the negotiation process involved necessary and sometimes uncomfortable trade-offs, the WMA believes the agreement marks a vital step forward,” said Dr Ashok Philip, WMA President.“Its adoption would set the world on a stronger trajectory to prevent future pandemics and to manage those that do occur more ethically, equitably, and effectively.”The WMA stands ready to support the implementation phase through its global medical networks, technical expertise, and sustained advocacy. Physicians and national medical associations will be essential in advancing pandemic preparedness and response, including advocating for timely access to resources, reporting health system failures and inequities, upholding scientific and ethical standards, and countering misinformation and disinformation.We will continue to contribute to One Health collaboration, global health governance reform, and evidence-based public communication-guided by the principles of medical ethics and a shared commitment to health equity.Sign up here to receive WMA Press releases.

