LumenHaus Wins Red Dot Award for Design Excellence with SunSaver All-in-One ESS

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award sets global benchmarks in product design, evaluating thousands of entries annually through an independent jury of international experts. With this award, LumenHaus joins a distinguished circle of past recipients including Tesla, Grohe, and Bose.

The SunSaver exemplifies a new generation of intelligent, sustainable energy storage solutions. Designed for modern households, the system offers scalable storage from 10 to 30 kWh and seamlessly integrates a hybrid inverter, modular batteries, control unit, and advanced Energy Management System (EMS). Key features include Self-Powered Mode for energy autonomy and SmartEco Mode for cost optimization. The elegant anthracite grey housing and intuitive circular LED display reflect a design philosophy that prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and aesthetics.

Beyond its visual appeal, SunSaver stands out for its environmental performance and ease of use, bridging the gap between high-tech innovation and everyday usability. It demonstrates how sustainable energy technologies can enhance both lifestyle and environmental responsibility.

“This award is a testament to our mission of making the energy transition not only accessible and efficient but also beautifully integrated into the home,” said Dr. Dai Wang, Co-founder and CEO of LumenHaus GmbH .“With SunSaver, we empower homeowners to take control of their energy usage, reduce their carbon footprint, and enjoy long-term savings-without compromising on aesthetics or convenience.”

The Red Dot recognition reinforces LumenHaus' role as a pioneer in decentralized, intelligent energy solutions and marks another milestone in its pursuit of a more sustainable and design-forward future.

About LumenHaus

LumenHaus is an innovative platform that drives the energy transition through decentralized, community-based, and sustainable energy supply. Partners and customers alike benefit from the platform's ability to enable a sustainable and convenient energy future.

