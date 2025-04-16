Mycom Sets New Benchmark For Telecom Service Assurance Cloud Service To Achieve AWS Graviton Service Ready Designation

Mycom company logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), announced today that it achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready designation for AWS Graviton in the AWS Partner Network (APN), recognizing that Mycom provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering AWS Graviton-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready Partner designation differentiates Mycom as an APN member, offering customers its Assurance Cloud Service SaaS based on AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver their offerings seamlessly on AWS.

AWS Graviton Ready Partners validate, optimize, and support their solutions on AWS Graviton-based instances. Mycom's Assurance Cloud Service offerings have been technically validated by AWS for their sound architecture and proven customer success.

“Mycom is proud to become an AWS Graviton Ready Partner,” said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO, Mycom.“Our team is dedicated to helping CSPs achieve their transformation and efficiency objectives by leveraging the agility of the cloud, and the pace of innovation that AWS provides. Mycom has set a new benchmark for cloud innovation in the telecommunications industry.”

“As customers look to adopt SaaS offerings from AWS Graviton validated APN partners, Mycom stands ready to help them achieve their overall cost-performance goals and accelerate their sustainability objectives” said Dirk Michel, Senior VP, SaaS and CCoE, Mycom.

To support the seamless integration and distribution of these software solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify APN Partners with proven software solutions that are ready for and leverage AWS Graviton.

