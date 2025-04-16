Qatar Hosts 19 Russian, Ukrainian Families In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has announced the arrival of 19 families from Russia and Ukraine, comprising 32 children, in Doha to participate in specialized programs providing healthcare services and comprehensive support for individuals from both countries. This initiative is part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to help reunite families separated by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Russian and Ukrainian families will be hosted in Doha from April 14 to 24. This follows Qatar's successful hosting of 20 Russian and Ukrainian families last year, during which they received medical, psychological, and social support. The Ministry further clarified that this initiative represents an important step in supporting the families' recovery, specifically designed to address their immediate needs while laying the foundations for their long-term recovery and integration.



The Ministry indicated that the program is being implemented in partnership with HE Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights. The program aims to enhance the well-being and stability of these families by focusing on the psychological and social health of each member, thereby helping them rebuild their lives with confidence and security.

Representing the Russian Federation, the program is partnered with Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Russian Federation, with the program focusing on supporting these families, improving their overall conditions, and creating living conditions for a stable and secure life.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the State of Qatar, in its role as a mediator, continues its commitment to protecting civilians affected by the conflict, emphasizing its unwavering dedication to ongoing mediation efforts, with a particular focus on reuniting children with their families and ensuring their safety and well-being.