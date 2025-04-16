403
SCAB Transport Limited Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Revolutionize Mobility And Logistics In Bangladesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Scab Transport Limited, a tech-driven ride-sharing and logistics startup in Bangladesh, has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program as part of its strategic plan to scale operations and transform urban mobility. The company is currently raising $1.11M to expand its comprehensive app-based platform, which integrates ride-sharing, vehicle rentals, courier services, tour packages, and expatriate transport solutions.
SCAB Transport Limited aims to address key transportation challenges in Bangladesh by offering an affordable, reliable, and tech-enabled alternative to existing services. With a strong focus on driver empowerment, the company provides low-cost vehicle rental options that enable more individuals to earn an income without the need for upfront ownership costs. The company is also preparing for future expansion into grocery and food delivery, making it a one-stop transport and logistics solution.
Bashar Hamood, Venture Partner at FasterCapital, shared his enthusiasm about SCAB joining the LaunchUp program:
"SCAB Transport Limited is solving real challenges in Bangladesh's mobility and logistics industry. Their integrated approach to ride-sharing, rentals, and delivery services has the potential to disrupt the market and create significant economic opportunities."
Md Mamun Hossain, Founder of SCAB Transport Limited, expressed his optimism about joining FasterCapital's program:
"Partnering with FasterCapital through the LaunchUp program is a significant step for us. Their expertise and network will help us refine our model, expand our services, and create new opportunities for drivers and customers across Bangladesh."
With its customer-centric and tech-driven approach, SCAB Transport Limited is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on Bangladesh's transportation landscape. By leveraging FasterCapital's resources and mentorship, the company is set to accelerate its growth and redefine urban mobility in the country.
