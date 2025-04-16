403
Moneyboxx Finance Introduces 'Heroes Of Bharat' Campaign To Honour Unsung Entrepreneurs And Farmers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th April, 2025 – Moneyboxx Finance, a leading NBFC empowering small and micro entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban India has introduced its 'Heroes of Bharat' campaign. The campaign aims to acknowledge and celebrate the resilience and contributions of small business owners and farmers to the socio-economy of Bharat, in line with the company's efforts to bridge the credit gap for the underserved 'Missing Middle' segment, thereby enabling financial inclusion.
Across the nation, small entrepreneurs and livestock farmers drive economic growth, contributing approximately 45% to the country's GDP. However, many of them face significant barriers to accessing formal credit, i.e. being too large for microfinance yet too small for traditional banks. Through Heroes of Bharat, the company aims to bring focus on their role as growth enablers for the economy and re-emphasise the need for accessible financial solutions to help them grow and succeed.
Whether it is a livestock farmer increasing output or an entrepreneur generating employment opportunities, Heroes of Bharat brings to light the impact of credit access in fostering sustainable economic growth.
Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder of Moneyboxx Finance, "At Moneyboxx, we believe that true progress begins at the grassroots level. Heroes of Bharat is not just a campaign; it's a tribute to the indomitable spirit of small business owners and farmers who shape the future of Bharat every day. By providing impact-driven financing, we enable these changemakers to grow their businesses, uplift communities, and contribute to a stronger economy."
The campaign has been conceptualised by the creative agency, RDX Digital and has been promoted through LinkedIn and extended across various marketing platforms for broader visibility.
With Heroes of Bharat, Moneyboxx Finance remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs across India, fueling financial independence, and building a resilient, self-reliant Bharat.
About the company: Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing small business loans to small and micro enterprises with a focus on rural and semi-urban India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved small and micro entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 10 Lakh.
About the company: Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing small business loans to small and micro enterprises with a focus on rural and semi-urban India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved small and micro entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 10 Lakh.
