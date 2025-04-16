Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Witkoff To Discuss War In Ukraine With Macron In Paris Politico


2025-04-16 05:08:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will visit Paris later this week.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Politico , citing two sources familiar with the preparations for the visit.

Witkoff is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Rubio will speak with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Rubio will be in Paris this week and is expected to travel to Africa afterward.

According to one source, the parties will discuss Ukraine, Iran, and trade relations amid "tariff threats" from Trump.

Witkoff's meeting with Macron will take place just days after the envoy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, following a slowdown in U.S.-Russia negotiations in recent weeks.

Read also: 'Five territories,' no NATO: Witkoff reveals details of 'peace deal' proposed by Putin

The last time senior U.S. officials visited Paris was in the winter. In February, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attended an artificial intelligence summit there.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff called his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week“compelling,” stating that they discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine and the creation of new business opportunities.

Photo: Bloomberg

