Ukrainian Forces Down 57 Russian Drones, 34 Others Lost From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Overnight on April 16, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 57 Russian drones, while other 34 were lost from radar tracking.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo .

Starting from 20:30 on April 15, Russian forces launched an attack using 97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, as well as decoy drones of various types, from directions including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air assault was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 9:30 on April 16, 57 Shahed-type strike UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, central, and southern Ukraine. 34 decoy drones were lost from radar tracking without causing any negative consequences.

Russian army loses another 1,050 troops in Ukraine in the past day

The attack affected several regions, including Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Poltava.

As previously reported, enemy drone debris damaged a power line in Poltava region.

Photo: Ukraine's Air Forces