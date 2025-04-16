Drones Attack Another Russian Brigade Responsible For Deadly Strike On Sumy Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Russia's Ivanovo region in the morning of April 16, drones attacked the 112th Guards Missile Brigade, which, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), was responsible for the missile strike on Sumy that killed 36 people.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the ASTRA news outlet , according to Ukrinform.

Local residents reported that the 112th Guards Missile Brigade (military unit No. 03333), located in the town of Shuya, Ivanovo region, came under drone attack.

According to open sources, the brigade is deployed in the southern district of Shuya and is equipped with Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov stated that the missile strike on Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles was carried out by the 112th and 448th brigades of the Russian army.

On April 15, it was reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the permanent deployment site of the 448th Missile Brigade in Russia's Kursk region. This brigade carried out the missile attack on Palm Sunday (April 13) against the city of Sumy.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces launched a missile strike at the city of Sumy. Intelligence indicates that the invaders used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

The attack killed 36 people, 44 injured individuals remain hospitalized, including 10 children. A total of 129 people were reported injured.