Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Malaysian King On Demise Of Former PM


2025-04-16 05:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskandar, on the demise of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.
His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased. (pick up previous)
