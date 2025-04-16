403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Malaysian King On Demise Of Former PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskandar, on the demise of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.
His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased. (pick up previous)
aa
His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased. (pick up previous)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment