Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Bahrain Minister Of Foreign Affairs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, at Kuwait International Airport, upon his arrival to participate in the third ministerial meeting of the GCC and the Central Asian countries strategic dialogue. (end)
