E& UAE Revolutionises Telecom Tower Inspections With AI-Powered Drones

Abu Dhabi, 16th April 2025 – e& UAE today announced the launch of its autonomous drone-based cell tower inspection, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), marking a major leap in telecom infrastructure management and operational safety.

The new initiative combines real-time data analytics, AI and autonomous flight capabilities to enable faster, safer, and more sustainable inspection of telecom towers across the UAE. This milestone follows the recently inaugurated Drones Operations Centre in strategic collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to advance unmanned traffic management (UTM) and drone integration in national digital infrastructure.

The introduction of autonomous drones redefines the way telecom infrastructure is maintained and monitored. Controlled remotely from the Drones Operations Centre, each drone flight is tracked in real time by expert teams who oversee flight progress, verify safety protocols and ensure inspection accuracy.

Unlike traditional tower inspections, drones can navigate complex environments autonomously, enhancing worker safety and operational efficiency. They also play a vital role in emergency response, supporting the delivery of critical aid and connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.

AI at the heart of smarter maintenance

Through advanced AI analytics, the drones instantly detect structural anomalies during inspection, enabling a proactive approach to maintenance that prevents costly disruptions and extends asset lifespans. The technology also supports remote inspections of safety procedures and surveillance of unauthorised activity - driving a smarter, more secure network environment.

Each review generates actionable data that feeds into e& UAE's digital infrastructure management systems, supporting predictive maintenance, optimised asset use and a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional inspection methods.

“The integration of autonomous drones into our operations reflects our commitment to reimagining network operations through cutting-edge innovation that improves reliability, safety and sustainability. Through AI-powered insights and real-time control, we are enhancing the safety and accuracy of telecom tower inspections while enabling faster, data-driven decisions that future-proof our infrastructure. And with the support of the Drones Operations Centre, we're demonstrating how technology can elevate operational resilience while supporting the UAE's broader ambitions for smart, sustainable cities,” said Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE.

This innovation also showcases e& UAE's role as a trusted digital enabler, aligning with the UAE's broader ambitions to lead in technology-driven transformation and smart city development.

The deployment of the Drones Operations Centre and its integration into national frameworks highlights a coordinated effort with regulatory partners to ensure full compliance with air safety, cybersecurity and operational integrity. The initiative builds on e& UAE's ongoing support to the Cyber Security Council in strengthening national UTM systems using 5G connectivity for enhanced drone tracking, communication and control.

As the UAE accelerates its journey toward a future-ready digital ecosystem, the autonomous drone inspection initiative demonstrates how innovation can drive impact across industries, communities and the environment.