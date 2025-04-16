A WARM WELCOME FOR PAMPERED PETS AT ALL.COM





Pets are an integral part of many households. The cost of keeping them happy and healthy is constantly on the rise: clothing, accessories, food, daycare, education, pet tech. Travel with four-legged friends is booming, and the number of hotels accepting pets has increased considerably over the last few years. According to Global Travel Insights , the pet travel services market reached US$1.8 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032.

it's easy to book stays with pets with a dedicated filter guiding guests to a wide choice of pet-friendly hotels.

In addition to pet gift boxes, cozy baskets and thoughtful touches, more and more hotels offer original, tailor-made services to pamper this very special clientele.

Here's a selection of six offers specially designed for pets

CORI THE CANINE AMBASSADOR AT FAIRMONT COPLEY PLAZA, BOSTON - UNITED STATES

Here, all dogs receive special treatment from the moment their paws cross the threshold with the Fairmont Furiend Package . As soon as they arrive, VIPs (Very Important Pups) receive a cookie tin filled with hotel-themed treats, a guide to Boston's dog-friendly areas, a free Brush & Go service at a nearby luxury dog spa, and a 20% in-store discount at specialty boutique Boston Barkery. Best of all – a photo of your pet on the Instagram of Cori Copley , the hotel's celebrity canine ambassador. Cori Copley is a black female Labrador retriever who gives guests a friendly greeting and is always available for dog walk. Travellers can follow Cori's adventures at the hotel on her Instagram @CoriCopley.

Rates start at US$434 per night (plus US$50 amenity fee for each pet during stay). US$10 per night is donated to the Guide Dog Foundation.

PHOTO SESSION WITH YOUR PET AT SOFITEL SINGAPORE - SINGAPORE

The hotel boasts lush vegetation and extensive outdoor lawns, with direct access to Tanjong beach – everything a dog could ask for. To immortalise the memories of your stay, Sofitel Singapore offers a personalised photography service to take a portrait of your four-legged friend on holiday, for you to frame when you get home.

Another special feature: pets of all sizes are welcome.

Rates start at US$578 per night for 2 adults and their pet (including breakfast, dinner, pet gift box and adapted bed).

DOGGIE ROOM SERVICE AT MGALLERY MANLY PACIFIC HOTEL, SYDNEY - AUSTRALIA

In addition to a room with a private balcony, direct ocean view and adapted outdoor furniture, MGallery Manly Pacific Hotel offers dedicated room service for dogs, including snacks and treats. Yummy menu items include:

Puppachino: light whipped cream in a coffee cup to give your dog energy for zoomies in the park.

Puppy Power Protein Balls: homemade protein balls with ground beef, oatmeal, molasses and egg.

San Chow Bow Wow: nutritionally balanced snack of ground chicken, spinach, carrots, peas and brown rice, wrapped in a lettuce leaf braised in chicken broth.

Scoop Dogg Frozen Puppy Treat: homemade ice cream with peanut butter, bacon and yoghurt.

Superior room with ocean view from A$600 per night, snacks and treats from A$12.

BOAT TRIP AND DEDICATED MEAL AT FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA - MEXICO

With the Fairmont Mayakoba Petcation package, you and your furry friend can enjoy a guided boat ride around the property's lush natural setting to observe different species of birds and reptiles, followed by a special meal overlooking the canals. The Petcation offer also includes a doggie breakfast and several pet amenities including dog bed, bowls, food and toys.

Rates start at US$310 per night.

KITTY CUDDLES AT MGALLERY ADMIRAL HOTEL MANILA - PHILIPPINES

This hotel makes a point of giving cats a personal welcome. Feline companions are just as welcome as dogs, which is rare enough to be worth mentioning. Along with a specially adapted room, Guest VIPs (Very Important Pets) receive a welcome pack, a range of treats, and a promise from hotel staff to provide free pats, cuddles and massages to any kitty in need, at any time of day. And don't forget to take a picture of your feline companion in one of the hotel's Instagram zones.

MAMA BANDIT, A COLLAB WITH DOGGY ATTITUDE

At Mama Shelter, pets are king: no supplements, no weight limits. From Chihuahua to Great Dane, everyone is welcomed with free treats, an exclusive welcome kit and even a dogsitter on request. You can also organize your doggie's birthday here with a tailor-made pet party.

Mama Shelter has joined forces with French Bandit (a pet accessories brand) to combine the pleasure of pet travel with comfort and elegance, creating a limited-edition line of canine accessories. A collaboration that celebrates the unique bond between masters and their companions, and embodies a spirit of sharing, adventure and well-being. Ceramic bowl, portable mat, pizza toy – each piece combines design, practicality and fun.



When booking on , pet owners can easily find a pet-friendly hotel by using the“pets allowed” filter. The hotel's page will display a“pets welcome” icon. Travellers can choose from a wide range of brands, from luxury to budget (Sofitel, Pullman, Mercure, Novotel, Adagio, ibis and more), whatever their style of trip (beach, countryside, city) across 110 countries.