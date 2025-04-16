Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission And European Union Discuss Peace, Security And Regional Stability Issues To Seek Greater Cooperation

The European Union (EU) is reaching out to the ECOWAS Commission through its Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security (PAPS) to gain more insights to the political and security situation of the region while exploring means of increasing cooperation between the two entities.

The Director, Peace, Partnership and Crisis Management of the EU's External Action Service, Mr. Cosmin Dobran who led an EU team to PAPS on the 14th of April 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, sought an update by the Commission on a number of issues revolving around peace, security and the fight against terrorism as well as the idea of forging greater partnership for the enhancement of political stability of the region.

The ECOWAS Commission's Commissioner for PAPS who was represented by the Director of Peace-keeping and Regional Security (DPKRS) Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, stated that ECOWAS remains concerned by security threats facing the region. He noted that in the light of current realities and the interlocking nature of the threats, the ECOWAS Commission would rather have all the dimensions of peace and security addressed collectively including the fight against terrorism, maritime security with emphasis on Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing as well as money laundering and terrorism financing.

He maintained further that the ECOWAS Commission remains committed to its core democratic values and good governance principles despite recent setbacks including Unconstitutional Changes of Governments (UCG) and the exit of three Member States from the Community. He emphasised the need to deepen intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism that knows no national boundaries.

The Directorate of Political Affairs through its mediation officer Dr. Brown Odigie updated the Delegation on the Commission's preventive diplomacy, mediation and peace building efforts across the region and highlighted possible areas of cooperation for consideration.

It was also further disclosed that consultations were currently on-going for the holding of the special summit on the future of regional integration in West Africa.

