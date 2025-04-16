QSE Index Gains 10,213 Points, Market Cap Reaches QR600.59Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) market capitalisation witnessed an uptick yesterday, rising by 0.63 percent to reach QR600.593bn compared to QR596.854bn at the end of the previous trading session. This increase was supported by positive performances across various sectors, reflecting a generally optimistic market sentiment.

The shares in Qatar's stock market saw a gain in yesterday's trading as the QSE index surged around 66 points or 0.66 percent to close at 10,213.33 points.

The index concluded on Monday's trading at 10,146 points. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 94,031 million from 182,880 million on Monday and the value of shares reached QR242.328m from QR374.463m on April 14, as a result of implementing 11,907 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 29 companies rose, while the prices of 22 companies decreased, and two companies remained unchanged.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.47 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.35 percent, 0.34 percent, 2.88 percent and 1.03 percent respectively. Meanwhile the insurance sector declined by 0.27 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.66 percent to 24,094.21, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.64 percent to 4,909.13 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.55 percent to 801.92 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.60 percent to 3,755.13 points

Last week, QSE index ended trading session down 1.35 percent compared to the last weekly trading session, losing 137.86 points to reach 10,095.09 points, pressured by four sectors.

Three sectors recorded an increase, particularly the insurance sector, which rose by 2.54 percent, followed by the communications sector, which rose by 0.81 percent, and the real estate sector, which recorded a growth of 0.01 percent.

The weekly decline in the QSE index was due to global market volatility resulting from US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on China to 125 percent, which impacted global and local markets.

Thursday's session at the stock exchange witnessed a strong rise as the market gradually recovered, with the index jumping 190.84 points to rise above the 10,000-point mark. This is attributed to the United States' suspension of high tariffs on some countries for 90 days, which cast a positive shadow over the markets and their strong return to trading.