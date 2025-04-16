QC Explores Enhancing Economic Ties With Bosnia And Herzegovina

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated yesterday, in a virtual seminar titled“Investment and Trade with Bosnia and Herzegovina,” which also saw the participation of several institutions from Bosnia, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, and the Foreign Investors Council.

The webinar focused on enhancing economic and commercial relations between the two countries and explored the investment climate and opportunities available in both nations.

Noora Al Awlan, Director of Research and Studies Department, represented the Chamber at the webinar.

In her remarks, Al Awlan praised the relations between Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting that the webinar provided a valuable platform to deepen our understanding of the potential for expanding trade relations and investment partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She highlighted the strong and friendly relations between the two nations, particularly in the commercial and economic fields, indicating that their bilateral trade reached QR72m last year.

“There is significant room for further growth in economic and investment cooperation. This can be achieved by enhancing collaboration between the private sectors of both countries-especially in key areas such as industry, agriculture, transportation, logistics, and other promising sectors,” she added.

Al Awlan underscored the Chamber's keenness to support cooperation between companies from both friendly nations, highlighting its encouragement for Qatari investors to explore the investment climate and opportunities available in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She pointed out that Bosnia and Herzegovina holds a strategic location and a wealth of untapped potential, making it an ideal partner for Qatar in terms of trade and investment cooperation.

For his part, Advisor to Ministro of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia Dino Selimovic said that the webinar is part of the Ministry's interest to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation and promote investment climate and opportunities with friendly countries.

He highlighted the strong relations with Qatar and the promising sectors for cooperation with Qatari investors such as agriculture, industry, food security, halal, infrastructure, and tourism.

On her part, Slavica Korica, Executive Director for Promotion and Analysis at the Investment Promotion Agency provided an overview about the agency that aims to promote investment opportunities and boost cooperation with local and international bodies.