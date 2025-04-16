Global Aircraft Lighting Market Report 2025-2029: North America Tops The Market With Cutting-Edge Innovations

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Lighting Market by Technology (LED, HID, Halogen, NVIS), Light Type (Interior (Signage, Reading, Ceiling & Wall Lights), Exterior (Emergency, Anti-Collision, Search Lights), Cockpit), End User, Aircraft Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Lighting market is projected to expand from USD 1.98 billion in 2024 to USD 2.68 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 6.2%.

The study encompasses the Aircraft Lighting market across various segments and subsegments, estimating size and growth potential based on light type, aircraft type, technology, end-user, and region. It offers a comprehensive competitive analysis of key players, detailing their company profiles, market strategies, and notable developments.

The market's momentum is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for enhanced passenger comfort and cabin personalization, the growing adoption of smart, IoT-connected lighting, rising aircraft production and deliveries, and stringent aviation safety regulations. These dynamics are significantly spurring the adoption of advanced aircraft lighting systems.

Leading players in the Aircraft Lighting market include RTX (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Thales (France).

The Aftermarket will account for the largest market share in the Aircraft Lighting market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the aftermarket segment is expected to be dominant due to the continuous necessity for maintaining, repairing, and replacing aircraft lighting systems in existing fleets. The expansion of MRO centers, especially in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, propels the demand for advanced lighting solutions. The aftermarket segment stands as a significant contributor to the market owing to aircraft owners investing in continuous overhauls and system updates to boost performance and align with regulations.

The commercial aircraft segment will account for the largest market share in the Aircraft Lighting market during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is poised to secure the largest market share driven by the global rise in air travel and advanced aircraft requirements. With the rise in passenger traffic, airlines are investing heavily in new aircraft and fleet modernization, enhancing the demand for state-of-the-art lighting solutions to ensure passenger safety, visibility, and comfort. Airlines are leveraging LED mood lighting, smart cabin lighting, and OLED technology to improve ambiance and minimize jet lag effects. Regulatory mandates from aviation authorities like the FAA, EASA, and ICAO for quality navigation and emergency lighting systems bolster the commercial segment's market lead.

The North American market is estimated to lead the market.

North America is predicted to dominate the aircraft lighting industry in terms of market share throughout the forecast period. This region hosts a concentration of leading aircraft producers, airlines, and defense enterprises. With significant demand for new aircraft and fleet renewal in the U.S. and Canada, airlines are implementing LED-based cabin lighting and sophisticated systems to enhance passenger experiences and operational efficiency. The burgeoning private aviation sector, particularly in the U.S., promotes high-end interior illumination solutions. Established MRO facilities in the region further support the market expansion through constant system upgrades and replacements.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, such as rising demand for passenger comfort, smart lighting adoption, and increasing aircraft deliveries contributing to market growth.

Product Development: Detailed analysis of innovations by companies across various regions.

Market Development: Thorough insights into lucrative markets; analyzing the Aircraft Lighting market across diverse regions.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about new solutions, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Aircraft Lighting market. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading entities like RTX, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and others.

Key Attributes:

