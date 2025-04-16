ECI Begins Training For Booth Level Agents Ahead Of Bihar Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) commenced the process of training political party representatives and their appointed booth-level agents (BLAs) on Wednesday on the processes involved in electoral roll preparation and those associated with filing claims and objections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the BLAs at the training programme.

The move assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, slated for later this year.

Around 280 BLAs from the state associated with 10 recognised political parties are taking part in the two-day training programme, being organised at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in the national capital.

The BLAs were given an overview of their appointment, roles, and responsibilities as per the legal framework. The training programme familiarised them with various aspects of the election processes, including the preparation, updation and revision of electoral rolls and the associated forms and formats.

The BLAs were also trained in the use of the provision of first and second appeals under sections 24(a) and 24(b) of the RP Act 1950 in case they are aggrieved by the final electoral rolls as published.

The training was conceptualised during the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) conference held on March 4.

The Commission underscored the importance of BLAs in the election processes and asserted that the training programme would help them fulfil their responsibilities as delineated in the Representation of People act, 1950 and 1951, Registration of Elector Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the manuals, guidelines and instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

The BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties and play an important role in ensuring error-free electoral rolls.

The two-day training will help them understand the basics of electoral processes and inform them of the best practices in carrying out their responsibilities at the grassroots level.