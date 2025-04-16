BTC/USD Forecast Today 16/04: Holding Stable (Video)
- The Bitcoin market has rallied a bit during the early hours on Tuesday, but we have given back a little bit of the gains as we jumped over the 50 day EMA. That being said, the market is likely to continue to be somewhat choppy. It is no reason to suspect that suddenly Bitcoin is going to take off, at least not without some type of help. We're having enough trouble in the stock market getting things going.
After that, you have the $110,000 level, which had been a bit of a problem area for buyers, but that would obviously be the target. If we were to break down here, then somewhere around $65,000, you'll have a pretty significant supply. This is an area that has been important for some time, and I think this continues to be a region you will have to pay close attention to.
