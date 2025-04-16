403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dax Forecast Today 16/04: Attempts A Move Higher (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The DAX has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as there was some murmur about the United States considering a pause on automakers coming out of Germany. Whether or not that actually happened remains to be seen. I've also heard headlines about how the EU and the US can't seem to come to any type of trade agreement yet. So, negotiations aren't going that well.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment