403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/04: To Retest 1.1200 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1470 Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss to 1.1200.
The other key data to watch will be the US retail sales, manufacturing, and industrial production.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD exchange rate peaked at 1.1470, its highest level in years as the US dollar index plunged. It recently crossed the important resistance level at 1.1210, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern, a popular continuation sign.The pair has remained above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which have formed a bullish crossover pattern.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicators have continued rising as the momentum gained steam.Therefore, the pair will likely have a break-and-retest pattern by falling to the support at 1.1200 and then resuming the bullish trend. If this happens, the pair will likely rise to 1.1500.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment