Glycerol Market Industry Trend Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034, With Profiles Of Aemetis, ADM, BASF, COCOCHEM, Dow, Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries, Kao, Monarch Chemicals, Oleon, Wilmar & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycerol Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.The Glycerol Market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.9%. The demand for glycerol is rising due to its role in personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and biofuels. Its emollient, lubricating, and moisturizing properties make it a key ingredient in skincare, haircare, and oral care products. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward natural and organic cosmetics, fueling demand for plant- and animal-based glycerol.The importance of glycerol has expanded as industries embrace sustainability and bio-based solutions. It is a byproduct of biodiesel production, aligning with the global push for renewable energy. Governments worldwide are supporting green chemistry initiatives, creating opportunities for investment in glycerol derived from renewable sources. Industries focused on sustainability stand to benefit from policies that promote environmentally friendly production methods, fostering long-term returns while contributing to economic and ecological benefits.Refined glycerol accounted for over USD 4.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 10.2 billion by 2034. This variant is essential in pharmaceuticals, food processing, and cosmetics. While crude glycerol has industrial applications, its lower economic value stems from the need for extensive purification. Despite this, demand for glycerol-based fuels is increasing as biodiesel production expands, supporting the development of bio-based chemicals, antifreeze, plastics, and solvents.The biodiesel sector is a major contributor to glycerol production, with its market share reaching approximately 69.8% in 2024. By 2034, glycerol from biodiesel is expected to generate over USD 8.3 billion in revenue. The rising reliance on renewable energy sources and efforts to minimize carbon footprints drive the biodiesel industry's growth. Higher glycerol yields from biodiesel manufacturing reduce costs while ensuring a stable supply for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food applications.Glycerol derived from fatty acids plays a crucial role in producing lubricants, surfactants, and esters. Its versatility supports various chemical and industrial applications. Additionally, glycerol is a key component in the formulation of emulsifying agents, detergents, and plasticizers. Fatty alcohol-based glycerol is gaining traction due to the growing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives.One of the earliest industries to utilize glycerol is soap and cleansing product manufacturing. Its humectant and moisturizing properties make it indispensable in personal care formulations. The shift toward sustainable and natural ingredients has further amplified its relevance.In the United States, the glycerol market exceeded USD 1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2034. Expanding applications across food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and biofuels are driving market growth. The increasing adoption of bio-based chemicals and nontraditional glycerol derivatives, such as glycerol esters, is reshaping industrial processes. The preference for natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetics sector further strengthens the market's outlook.

Market Impact Forces



Growth drivers



Increasing demand in personal care and cosmetics



Rising demand in food and beverage industry

Expanding applications in industrial processes

Market challenges



Fluctuations in raw material costs Potential substitution threats from alternative ingredients

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing demand in personal care and cosmetics

3.7.1.2 Rising demand in food and beverage industry

3.7.1.3 Expanding applications in industrial processes

3.7.2 Market challenges

3.7.2.1 Fluctuations in raw material costs

3.7.2.2 Potential substitution threats from alternative ingredients

3.8 Regulations & market impact

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Crude

5.3 Refined

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Biodiesel

6.3 Fatty acids

6.4 Fatty alcohols

6.5 Soap industry

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Personal care

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Alkyd resins

7.5 Foods & beverages

7.6 Polyether polyols

7.7 Tobacco humectants

7.8 Others

Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Downstream Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Propylene glycol

8.3 Epichlorohydrin

8.4 Acrylic acid

8.5 1,3-Propanediol

8.6 Acrylonitrile

Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Aemetis Inc.

ADM

BASF SE

COCOCHEM

Dow

Emery Oleochemicals

Godrej Industries Limited

Kao Corporation

KLK OLEO

Monarch Chemicals Ltd

Oleon NV

Procter & Gamble Wilmar International Ltd.

