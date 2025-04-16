Submarines Market Set To Reach $24.44 Billion By 2029 Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$24.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Submarines Market Characteristics
3. Submarines Market Trends and Strategies
4. Submarines Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Submarines Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
6. Submarines Market Segmentation
7. Submarines Market Regional and Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Submarines Market
9. China Submarines Market
10. India Submarines Market
11. Japan Submarines Market
12. Australia Submarines Market
13. Indonesia Submarines Market
14. South Korea Submarines Market
15. Western Europe Submarines Market
16. UK Submarines Market
17. Germany Submarines Market
18. France Submarines Market
19. Italy Submarines Market
20. Spain Submarines Market
21. Eastern Europe Submarines Market
22. Russia Submarines Market
23. North America Submarines Market
24. USA Submarines Market
25. Canada Submarines Market
26. South America Submarines Market
27. Brazil Submarines Market
28. Middle East Submarines Market
29. Africa Submarines Market
30. Submarines Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
31. Submarines Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
32. Global Submarines Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Submarines Market
34. Recent Developments in the Submarines Market
35. Submarines Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
36. Appendix
The major companies featured in this Submarines market report include:
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. General Dynamics Corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Northrop Grumman Corporation BAE Systems plc Larsen & Toubro Limited Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Fincantieri ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Babcock International Group United Shipbuilding Corporation Saab AB Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Damen Shipyards Group Naval Group Rubin Design Bureau Navantia S.A. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. Naviris OSK-ShipTech A/S Leonardo - Fincantieri S.p.A. Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft GmbH TKMS Blohm + Voss
