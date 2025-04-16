Salted Butter Market And Competitive Analysis Report 2025 With Growth Forecasts To 2029 And 2034

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salted Butter Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The salted butter market has been experiencing robust growth, increasing from $37.92 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $50.27 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This surge is largely driven by expanding online shopping platforms, heightened health awareness, and the growing culinary trends that favor natural and artisanal dairy products.

In recent years, the demand for salted butter has been propelled by the rising popularity of bakery products. Salted butter enhances the flavor, texture, and quality of baked goods such as bread, cakes, and pastries. The USDA noted a rise in US consumer baked goods exports, reaching $2.768 billion in 2023, signaling a positive trend impacting the salted butter market.

Market leaders like Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative Ltd. are innovating by introducing premium organic salted butter, highlighting their commitment to sustainable practices. Similarly, Grassland Dairy Products Inc.'s acquisition of Medlee Foods LLC demonstrates industry consolidation, broadening product offerings to meet diverse consumer tastes.

A number of major companies significantly contribute to the market landscape, including Lactalis Group, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Arla Foods Group, Land O'Lakes Inc., and more. These players focus on expanding product lines and geographic reach, ensuring they meet evolving consumer preferences and global demand.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2024, with significant contributions from countries like China, Japan, and India. The market analysis covers diverse regions, including Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering comprehensive geographic insights.

Reasons to Purchase:



Obtain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 15 geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, inflation, and interest rate environments.

Formulate effective regional and country strategies with localized data insights.

Identify promising growth segments for strategic investments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors.

Stay informed about customer dynamics via the latest market share reports.

Benchmark your performance against leading players in the industry.

Utilize reliable data and analysis to support internal and external presentations. Receive timely updates and easy-to-use Excel dashboards for data extraction and analysis.

This report addresses the key questions related to the largest and fastest-growing markets for salted butter. It explores the relationship of the market with the overall economy, demographics, and related sectors, while highlighting the forces that will shape its future.

The report outlines market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country-specific breakdowns, competitive landscape, and strategies. It offers forecasts considering influential factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation, rising interest rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic's aftermath.



Markets Covered: Products include blocks, sticks, and other products; distribution channels cover online and offline; applications range from household to commercial use.

Subsegments: Includes standard and organic salted butter blocks, individually wrapped sticks, spreads, and cubes.

Key Companies Profiled: Lactalis Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods Group, Land O'Lakes Inc., and Ornua Co-operative Limited.

Geographical Coverage: Highlights countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, among others, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America.

Time Series: Comprises five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast. Data Insights: Offers ratios of market size to GDP, expenditure per capita, and market share segmentation.

Key Attributes