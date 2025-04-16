IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera Credits Ponting And Iyer For PBKS' Historic Win Over KKR
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Wadhera praised Ponting's positive attitude and how it lifted the morale of the team, even after being bowled out for a low total.
“I have never ever heard a negative word come out from his mouth. When your coach is of such a character and the way he inspires everyone Even when we got out all out for 111, he just said that, 'Ok, today our bowlers need to get the job done. I need some really fiery spells today.' You know, automatically when players listen to such things from our coach, the confidence automatically, just boosts up,” said Wadhera in the post-match press conference.
Punjab's bowlers responded well to the call. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 for 28, and Marco Jansen chipped in with 3 for 17 to bowl KKR out cheaply.
Wadhera also praised skipper Shreyas Iyer's leadership, saying his presence and energy helped the team believe in themselves.
“I think it really showed up in the field and I think it's all because of his pep talks and also Shreyas Iyer. The way he just charges up everyone, I think he's one of the finest captains I've ever played under. He's really great with what he does with the bat and the way he captains. The way he's leading the team is really great,” he added.
With this win, Punjab Kings moved to fourth place on the points table with eight points from six matches. They will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18.
