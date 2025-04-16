Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Latam FX Talking: Hit By The Global Growth Downgrade


2025-04-16 04:21:12
(MENAFN- ING) Main ING LATAM FX Forecasts
USD/BRL USD/MXN USD/CLP
1M 5.90 20.50 1000
3M 6.00 21.00 1000
6M 6.25 22.00 1025
12M 6.25 22.00 1050
USD/BRL: Policy rate reaching the peak at 15.00% soon Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
USD/BRL 5.8551 Mildly Bullish 5.90 6.00 6.25 6.25
  • Despite world trade volumes and growth being revised down on the tariff war, Brazil is still struggling with unanchored inflation expectations. It has already raised rates some 375bp since last September (now 14.25%) and should complete the tightening cycle with a move close to 15% this summer. Clearly the Brazilian real is now an expensive sell!
  • But the macro picture looks worrying in that Chinese growth is slowing and energy and metal prices are softer. Let's see whether Chinese demand for Brazilian soybeans can help.
  • Expect fiscal to remain the Achilles Heel, where any looser policy later this year could send USD/BRL back to 6.10/20.





Source: Refinitiv, ING forecasts


USD/MXN: Banxico to keep cutting, peso stay vulnerable Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
USD/MXN 20.05 Mildly Bullish 20.50 21.00 22.00 22.00
  • Banxico forecasts Mexican growth at just 0.6% this year with downside risks. Politicians are working at speed to try and get carve-outs for tariffs, which currently hit through the steel and aluminium sector and any goods trade not conducted on USMCA terms. Banxico looks ready to cut rates further from 9% - potentially all the way to 7.50% later this year.
  • The peso has managed to hold steady over the last month, largely as tariffs dropped elsewhere in the world. But owning the MXN remains a high-risk proposition until trade settles.
  • President Claudia Sheinbaum says automakers have no plans to relocate from Mexico yet – let's watch this story and what it means for FDI.





Source: Refinitiv, ING forecasts


USD/CLP: Toying with 1000 Spot One month bias 1M 3M 6M 12M
USD/CLP 966.35 Bullish 1000.00 1000.00 1025.00 1050.00
  • The big tariff sell-off in industrial commodities did not spare copper, and Chile's peso was hit. USD/CLP made quite a sharp turn from 1000, questioning again whether the central bank may have been intervening a little more than at its scheduled FX sales.
  • Until the US-China tariff war gets resolved, expect Latam FX to remain collateral damage and currencies to generally stay on the soft side. Additionally, the market now prices another 50bp of easing in Chile (taking the policy rate to 4.5%), which does not offer the peso much protection at all.
  • Apparently, FDI trends in the mining sector are looking good in Chile – but we don't like the peso.





Source: Refinitiv, ING forecasts


MENAFN16042025000222011065ID1109435790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search