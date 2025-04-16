(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 23 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen 16 April 2025 ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR. The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation. The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 April 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 784,500 220,299,096 9 April 2025 25,000 252.75 6,318,750 10 April 2025 15,000 270.95 4,064,250 11 April 2025 18,000 263.26 4,738,680 14 April 2025 14,000 271.83 3,805,620 15 April 2025 13,000 280.02 3,640,260 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 869,500 242,866,656

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 6,089,630 B shares corresponding to 2.82 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 April 2025 is enclosed.

In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments



SE-2025-23_EN SE-2025-23_Transactions B shares