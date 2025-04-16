National Academy Of Athletics Expands To Orange County North, Bringing New Energy To Youth Sports In The Region

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is proud to announce its newest franchise territory: Orange County North, California. This expansion reflects NAofA's ongoing commitment to growing high-quality, character-based youth sports programs across the country. Families in the region can now look forward to fun, inclusive, and skill-building opportunities for their children through the launch of NAofA's Orange County youth sports offerings.As a nationwide leader in recreational youth athletics, NAofA believes that every child deserves the chance to grow through play. This new chapter is driven by a powerful mission-to build confidence, foster teamwork, and instill lifelong healthy habits in young athletes."I'm incredibly excited & grateful for the team that is bringing our programs to Orange County!" said Aaron Locks, NAofA Founder and CEO. "Their dedication to serving the community & providing kids with opportunities to learn, play, & grow through sports is completely in line with the NAofA philosophy. I have no doubt they will make a lasting impact!"Leading this expansion is Sierra Sanchez, the newly appointed Area Captain for Orange County North. With a strong background in competitive athletics and leadership experience as President of the International Education Exchange Council, Sanchez brings a fresh perspective and deep passion for Orange County youth sports."I'm honored to step into the role of Area Captain for the National Academy of Athletics in Orange County," said Sanchez. "With a background in competitive sports and leadership experience, I bring a unique blend of athletic discipline and global perspective to this position. I'm passionate about empowering youth through sports and committed to creating a positive, inclusive environment where every child can thrive and grow."The arrival of NAofA in the Orange County youth sports scene means families can now access recreational sports camps, clinics, after-school programs, and leagues designed for all skill levels. These programs prioritize skill-building, teamwork, and fun over competition-making sports accessible and enjoyable for every child.This launch also marks a significant step in addressing the growing demand for Orange County youth sports programs that focus on social-emotional development, mental wellness, and physical activity. By providing structured opportunities to move and play, NAofA helps children build confidence, learn resilience, and form meaningful friendships-on and off the field.NAofA invites families, schools, and local organizations to get involved and support the growth of Orange County youth sports by participating in upcoming programs or partnering with the local team.For more information and to register for programs in Orange County North, visit: naofa/OrangeCountyNorth

