Zap Media Leadership To Champion Canadian Critical Industries At Discoveryx 2025 Innovation Summit

Zap Media execs to champion A.I. transformation for Canada's critical industries at DiscoveryX 2025 in mining, manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

- Daniyal ZafarTORONTO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zap Media founders Daniyal Zafar (CEO) and Sashien Godakandae (President & CBO) will represent the firm at DiscoveryX 2025, Ontario's premier innovation conference hosted by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) on April 16-17, 2025. The executives will spotlight the urgent need for digital transformation in Canada's foundational industries during strategic discussions at the event.Strengthening Canada's Industrial BackboneAs official service providers for OCI's Critical Industrial Technologies (CIT) Program, Zap Media's leadership will advocate for accelerated technology adoption in:Mining & mineral processingIndustrial construction & infrastructureAdvanced manufacturingCritical supply chain operations"Canada's industrial sectors face a pivotal moment," emphasized Daniyal Zafar, CEO of Zap Media. "Our mining operations, manufacturing floors, and construction sites need immediate digital modernization to compete globally while meeting environmental targets. At DiscoveryX, we'll demonstrate how AI and automation can transform these legacy industries without disrupting their core operations."Sashien Godakandae, President & CBO, added: "The expertise exists here in Ontario – what's needed now is coordinated support between government, technology providers, and industrial leaders. We're coming to DiscoveryX to forge the partnerships that will deliver turnkey solutions for our most vital industries."Strategic ParticipationThe Zap Media team will focus on:Workforce upskilling for industrial digitalizationSecure AI integration in operational environmentsFunding pathways for SME technology adoptionCase studies from current CIT Program engagementsWhy This Matters NowWith global competition intensifying and sustainability pressures mounting, Zap Media's presence at DiscoveryX underscores:✓ National urgency: Canada must modernize its industrial base to maintain resource sovereignty✓ Proven solutions: Existing Canadian tech can address productivity and safety challenges✓ Collaborative approach: Industry-specific digital transformation requires ecosystem coordination‍About Zap MediaThe Ottawa-based firm specializes in industrial-grade digital transformation, helping critical sectors implement AI, automation, and secure data systems while maintaining operational continuity.

