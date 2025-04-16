Titomic's Strategic Collaboration With Metal Powder Works

Titomic's TKF 1000 Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing System

A titanium ring 1.4 metres in diameter produced with Titomic Kinetic FusionTM

Titomic announces strategic partnership with Metal Powder Works to integrate its DirectPowderTM technology in Titomic's cold spray systems.

Titomic (ASX:TTT)

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in Titomic Kinetic FusionTM, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Metal Powder Works (ASX: MPW), a leading innovator in metal powder production. This partnership will focus on optimizing MPW's proprietary DirectPowderTM process for use in Titomic's advanced manufacturing solutions, addressing critical applications in aerospace, oil & gas, energy, MRO, and other high-tech industries.This agreement marks an important step in Titomic's ongoing efforts to secure and refine high-quality metal powders to complement its cold spray technology. MPW's DirectPowderTM process offers a uniquely tunable powder production method, enabling tailored solutions that enhance material performance for demanding industrial applications.Jim Simpson, CEO & Managing Director of Titomic, stated:"We are excited to partner and collaborate with best-in-class powder suppliers specific to applications and customer needs. This strategic collaboration with MPW will explore the unique benefits their technology brings to additive manufacturing. This aligns with our strategy to secure material sources for our customers across multiple sectors. This agreement is an important step as we continue to cultivate relationships to ensure we maintain a diverse and robust supply chain."Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Titomic and MPW will conduct joint material testing, performance evaluations, and process optimizations. Upon successful outcomes, the companies will negotiate an offtake agreement to establish future commercial supply arrangements.This partnership will allow Titomic to provide customers with material test results, reducing the amount of time required during the Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) phase of a contract. The investment increases speed to market and our ability to support our customers while reducing their program cost and schedule.John Barnes, CEO of Metal Powder Works, added:"We're excited to expand our relationship with Titomic to achieve better results for them and their customers with powder consistency. We have seen in other trials that cold spray users achieve high deposition rates with the DirectPowderTM process aluminum and titanium powders."This collaboration is part of Titomic's broader initiative to expand its U.S. presence and further solidify its role in advanced manufacturing through strategic partnerships, research collaborations, and supply chain diversification.For more information, visit or contact ....-- END --What is Titomic Kinetic FusionTM?Kinetic Fusion is an additive manufacturing process that uses supersonic gas flow to accelerate metal powders onto a substrate, forming dense, high-strength coatings or free-standing structures without melting the material (cold spray). This enables repairs, surface enhancements, and new component manufacturing with superior material properties and minimal heat-affected zones, making it ideal for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.About TitomicTitomic Limited (ASX: TTT) is the world's leading provider of Titomic Kinetic FusionTM, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, offering advanced manufacturing systems for aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial applications. Through its proprietary cold spray technology, Titomic enables the production, repair, and enhancement of high-performance metal components, reducing lead times and material waste while improving component longevity.

Chelsea Fugatt

Titomic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

27kg titanium valve manufactured in 4.5 hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.