Solidion Technology Reports Full Year 2024 Financial And Operating Results

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solidion Technology Inc. (“Solidion” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced it has released Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results. The audited condensed consolidated financial statements of Solidion and additional information, including updated pro forma information, can be found in Solidion's Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission [today], April 15th, 2025 (the“Form 10-K”). This earnings release should be read together with theinformation contained in the Form 10-K.Previously Announced Recent Business HighlightsTechnological Advancements, Business Development and Corporate Updates :● Breakthrough in Lithium-Sulfur Battery Technology: Solidion announced its Li-Sbatteries have achieved a cell energy density of 380 Wh/kg, with a near-term targetof 450 Wh/kg. Validated by a leading EV battery manufacturer, this milestoneadvances Solidion's vision of delivering low-cost, cobalt- and nickel-free batterieswith the potential to double the energy density of today's lithium-ion cells.● Filed Patent Applications for Silicon Anode Technology: Solidion filed severalU.S. patent applications for a novel, cost-effective method of producing graphene-hosted silicon anodes-an innovation aimed at significantly improving EV batteryenergy density and reducing production risks and costs.● Announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Giga SolarMaterials Corp on November 25, 2024 to accelerate the production of innovativeSilicon Oxide (SiOx) anode materials in the United States and playing a leading rolein securing a robust lithium battery materials supply chain in North America.● Developed and secured a newly granted U.S. patent for technology enabling 5-minute charging of lithium batteries across all climates, overcoming a key barrier toelectric vehicle (“EV”) adoption by ensuring fast, safe, and weather-independentcharging. This innovation leverages a graphene-based heat spreader for optimalbattery temperature control, positioning Solidion as a leader in advancing EVinfrastructure and addressing consumer range anxiety.● Expansion of the Company's industry-leading intellectual property portfolio 1 with 20new U.S. patents granted in 2024. The portfolio offers patents for a diverse rangeof advanced anode materials, spanning from sustainable graphite to silicon oxide(SiOx), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacitiesranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g (milliamp-hour per gram). Theintellectual property also features non-silane gas based and graphene-enhancedversions for automakers and other energy storage applications.● Achieved third-party validation for the Company's innovative, cost-effectiveprocess that eliminates the need for toxic silane gas and CVD techniques. Thismilestone positions Solidion to become a key North American supplier in the rapidlygrowing energy storage battery market, offering materials that enhance energydensity, and seamlessly integrate with existing battery manufacturing processes.● Signing of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar MaterialsCompany on November 8, 2024 to accelerate the commercialization of Solidion'sgroundbreaking silicon-based anode technology. This collaboration strengthensSolidion's position in the U.S. market, leveraging its extensive patent portfolio todrive advancements in battery efficiency, energy density, and domesticmanufacturing opportunities.● Bitcoin purchases are now part of the Company's corporate treasury strategy, whichincludes allocating excess cash reserves, interest earnings, and a portion of futurecapital raises, reflecting confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value, inflation hedge andcompelling investment. The Company will continue to explore opportunities to evolveits allocation to Bitcoin and enhance shareholder value.● The inclusion into the Russell 3000Index, enhancing Solidion's visibility amonginstitutional investors and positions the Company to attract broader market interestand capital.CEO Statement:“Commercialization opportunities are first and foremost with regard to capitalcommitments,” said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology.“Over the last twoquarters, we have reduced our overhead expenses by 20% and continue to makeprogress towards customer acquisition. Solidion is actively engaging with potentialcustomers and partners to bring its advanced battery technologies to market.”Full year 2024 Financial Highlights● $13.3 million loss from continuing operations, including increased spendingon third-party validation testing for automakers and drone technologydevelopers.● Net Loss of $25.9, with EPS of -$0.2726, including a non-cash loss of $12.3million related to issuance of common stock and warrants and change in fairvalue of derivatives.● Cash on Hand was $3.4 million as of 12/31/2024.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's(NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, aswell as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systemsand electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabledsilicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.For more information, please visit or contact Investor Relations.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PrivateSecurities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the“Company,”Solidion,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harborprovisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionarystatement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts", "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "should", "plan", "could", "target", "potential", "is likely", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except asmay be required by law.Solidion Technology Inc. ContactsFor Investors: ...For Media: ...1 Source: Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape 2022 - FLYER (knowmade)

