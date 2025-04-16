403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former UK Foreign Secretary Lord Hague of Richmond to become GEMS School of Research and Innovati’n’s Honorary Patron
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI,–UAE – 15 April 2025: Former UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Hague of Richmond, will serve as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), a flagship new school set to redefine the future of education when it opens in Dubai in August 2025.
In his new role, Lord Hague will support the launch and strategic positioning of this pioneering school, with a particular focus on the best teaching talent, the importance of innovation, next generation AI and edtech, and exceptional learning environments that SRI is spear eading. Enrolments are now pen (see here).
Lord Hague, who is the Chancellor of Oxford University, is a senior British statesman with a highly distinguished career in public service. He was the Leader of the Conservative Party from 1997 to 2001, Foreign Secretary from 2010-14, and also served as First Secretary of State, Secretary of State for Wales, and Leader of the House of Commons.
He brings exceptional experience in leadership, diplomacy, and public policy. Lord Hague is also a respected author, columnist, and global commentator.
Lord Hague said“ “GEMS is driving forward innovation across its schools and preparing young people for an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. This is why I am delighted to support GEMS School of Research and Innovation as Honorary Patron.
“This landmark school is designed from the ground up to equip young people with the skills and mindset needed to face the challenges of a fast-changing, tech-driven world. I look forward to contributing to its ambitious vision and to helping place innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of the educational expe”ience.”
’ord Hague’s appointment follows the publication of a series of policy papers he has co-authored with former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair on the opportunities of advanced technologies, highlighting the urgent need for education systems to embrace artificial intelligence. heir reports call for bold, coordinated action.
GEMS Education Chairman and Founder, Mr Sunny Varkey, wel’omed Lord Hague’s appointment as SR“ Patron, saying: “We are honoured and privileged to welcome Lord Hague as the Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research of In’ovation. Lord Hague’s stature, wisdom and global perspective will be invaluable as we prepare students not just to succeed, but to lead in an uncertain and rapidly changing future. He shares our belief that innovation, academic excellence, and values-based education”must go hand in hand.”
GEMS School of Research and Innovation will feature world-class, hand-picked teachers, ground-breaking new AI and edtech tools, and unparalleled facilities. Enrolments for the school are now open ahead of the doors opening in August.
In addition to his role as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, Lord Hague will offer advice to the school’s senior leadership team on matters relat d to new technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.
GEMS Education already benefits from a world-class team of advisors that includes Ms Amanda Spielman, former Chief Inspector of Schools at Ofsted, who chairs the GEMS Academic Council, and Sir Nick Gibb, former UK Minister of State for Schools.
As the ’orld’s oldest and largest pr–vate K–12 education provider, GEMS Education is widely regarded as one of the most impactful education groups globally, having educated over half a million children since its founding more than 65 years ago.
In his new role, Lord Hague will support the launch and strategic positioning of this pioneering school, with a particular focus on the best teaching talent, the importance of innovation, next generation AI and edtech, and exceptional learning environments that SRI is spear eading. Enrolments are now pen (see here).
Lord Hague, who is the Chancellor of Oxford University, is a senior British statesman with a highly distinguished career in public service. He was the Leader of the Conservative Party from 1997 to 2001, Foreign Secretary from 2010-14, and also served as First Secretary of State, Secretary of State for Wales, and Leader of the House of Commons.
He brings exceptional experience in leadership, diplomacy, and public policy. Lord Hague is also a respected author, columnist, and global commentator.
Lord Hague said“ “GEMS is driving forward innovation across its schools and preparing young people for an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. This is why I am delighted to support GEMS School of Research and Innovation as Honorary Patron.
“This landmark school is designed from the ground up to equip young people with the skills and mindset needed to face the challenges of a fast-changing, tech-driven world. I look forward to contributing to its ambitious vision and to helping place innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of the educational expe”ience.”
’ord Hague’s appointment follows the publication of a series of policy papers he has co-authored with former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair on the opportunities of advanced technologies, highlighting the urgent need for education systems to embrace artificial intelligence. heir reports call for bold, coordinated action.
GEMS Education Chairman and Founder, Mr Sunny Varkey, wel’omed Lord Hague’s appointment as SR“ Patron, saying: “We are honoured and privileged to welcome Lord Hague as the Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research of In’ovation. Lord Hague’s stature, wisdom and global perspective will be invaluable as we prepare students not just to succeed, but to lead in an uncertain and rapidly changing future. He shares our belief that innovation, academic excellence, and values-based education”must go hand in hand.”
GEMS School of Research and Innovation will feature world-class, hand-picked teachers, ground-breaking new AI and edtech tools, and unparalleled facilities. Enrolments for the school are now open ahead of the doors opening in August.
In addition to his role as Honorary Patron of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, Lord Hague will offer advice to the school’s senior leadership team on matters relat d to new technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.
GEMS Education already benefits from a world-class team of advisors that includes Ms Amanda Spielman, former Chief Inspector of Schools at Ofsted, who chairs the GEMS Academic Council, and Sir Nick Gibb, former UK Minister of State for Schools.
As the ’orld’s oldest and largest pr–vate K–12 education provider, GEMS Education is widely regarded as one of the most impactful education groups globally, having educated over half a million children since its founding more than 65 years ago.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment