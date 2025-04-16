The Quint Wins Best News Website Thrice In A Row At WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

The Quint has won five awards across multiple categories at the prestigious Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025 by World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including the 'Best News Website' third time in a row.

Here's a look at the accolades.

1. CATEGORY: Best News Website

AWARD: GOLD

Launched in 2015, The Quint was built on the foundation of enterprise journalism - delivering news through multimedia, fact-checks, citizen reports, and more.

To support this, the website was designed for speed, SEO, accessibility, security, and a seamless user experience. With a clean, responsive design catering to all age groups, the platform has evolved to support multiple revenue streams - reader revenue, branded content, social collaborations, and more - while also piloting AI innovations to drive smarter news engagement.

2. CATEGORY: Best Fact-Checking Project

AWARD: GOLD

WINNER: Scamguard

Scamguard is a series of fact-checking guides aimed at equipping people with the critical thinking skills required to tackle online scams. The guides break down the modus operandi of scammers, provide testimonials of victims, and offer methods to safeguard against potential fraud. Scamguard covers three broad categories of popular online scams - job scams, UPI scams, and e-commerce scams.

3. CATEGORY: Best in Audience Engagement

AWARD: SILVER

WINNER: My Report

Mainstream media often misses stories that lie beyond its reach. My Report changes that - putting the power of journalism in the hands of citizens, working closely with the editorial team. From broken roads and missing amenities to stories of resilience and injustice, My Report brings underrepresented voices to the forefront, ensuring no story is too small to be told.

4. CATEGORY: Best Use of Video

AWARD: SILVER

WINNER: 'Those Who Die Are Called Martyrs': In Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota' Suicide is a Joke

Just 100 km from Jaipur, Sikar has emerged as Rajasthan's 'Mini Kota' - a booming coaching hub drawing thousands of NEET and IIT-JEE aspirants each year. But behind the billboards and bright promises lies a darker reality: a rising tide of student suicides. In October 2023 alone, 26 such deaths were reported in Rajasthan. Our video dives into the pressures of this competitive ecosystem - where harsh teachers, parental expectations, and toxic academic culture are pushing young lives to the edge.

5. CATEGORY: Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

AWARD: BRONZE

WINNER: The Great Indian Paper Heist

India saw more than 70 exam paper leaks in the last seven years, jeopardising the future of millions of young aspirants. The repeated incidents of paper leaks across states have undermined the abilities of government to conduct free and fair exams. The paper leak crisis has become a boiling issue among the youth of the country, which boasts about having the largest youth population in the world. To break down these paper leaks, we examined the steps involved in the examination process - right from the setting of the question paper to the point where it reaches the examination hall - with the help of AI-generated graphics.

About Quint Digital Limited

The Quint, launched in March 2015, is one of India's biggest pure-play digital news and views platforms. After a successful ten-year run, it has embarked on a significant transformation of its content model. We have pivoted away from 'breaking news' or 'commodity news' to further increase our focus on enterprise journalism, ground reporting, fact-checking, and a membership-based revenue model.

Continuing to be mobile-first and highly interactive, we bring you deep dives on the most pressing questions that India is grappling with. We are participative in our approach to newsgathering - with a robust citizen journalism vertical, My Report - and we partner with our readers in our hunt for fake news through our WebQoof vertical that debunks mis/disinformation in both Hindi and English. We are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) - a recognition of our expertise, bipartisan approach, and credibility.

The Quint has won several accolades over the years, including the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Awards, WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, INMA Global Media Awards, and others.