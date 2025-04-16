403
Nissan achieves 24% sales growth in the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2024 across the Middle East
(MENAFN- Edelman)
Dubai, UAE (15 April 2025) – Nissan has reported a remarkable 24% year-on-year increase in sales across the Middle East for the first nine months (April 2024 – December 2024) of Fiscal Year 2024 (April 2024 – March 2025), underscoring the brand’s strong momentum and enduring appeal in the region. This growth was fueled by Nissan’s diverse lineup of SUVs and crossovers, which accounted for 55% of total sales, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in this segment.
Nissan's notable success in the region this fiscal year was significantly bolstered by the iconic Nissan Patrol, which accounted for 31% of the total sales. Known for its heritage and exceptional off-road capabilities, the Nissan Patrol itself experienced a 24% increase in sales during the first nine months of FY24. This surge in popularity was further propelled by the all-new Nissan Patrol's World Premiere held in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its legendary status among customers.
Nissan’s commitment to delivering innovative and versatile vehicles was further evident in the strong performance of its other SUV and crossover offerings. The Pathfinder achieved an exceptional 95% sales increase, reflecting its rising popularity among families and adventure-seekers, while the KICKS recorded a significant 59% growth, underscoring its appeal as a dynamic urban crossover. The X-Trail also continued its upward trajectory, achieving a 16% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President & President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan & INFINITI, “The strong performance in the first nine months of FY24 reflects Nissan’s unwavering focus on innovation and delivering vehicles that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our growth, particularly in the SUV and crossover segments, reinforces our leadership in the region and underscores the trust that customers place in the Nissan brand. We remain committed to shaping the future of mobility through industry-leading technologies and a product lineup that redefines driving experiences.”
Nissan’s sustained growth in the Middle East is backed by a strong partner network and robust market demand with Qatar recording the highest growth in the first nine months of FY24 at 38%, followed by Dubai at 25%, Abu Dhabi at 22%, and Bahrain at 18%. The UAE emerged as the largest contributor, representing 65% of total sales, further solidifying its importance as a key growth market and reinforcing Nissan’s commitment to expanding its regional footprint while delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Building on this momentum, Nissan's expansion into two new markets further supported its sales growth. In Iraq, Nissan appointed Al Sour as the official distributor, leveraging their extensive automotive expertise to establish multiple 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities across key cities. Meanwhile, in Oman, Al Hashar Automotive was named Nissan’s exclusive authorized distributor, significantly enhancing the brand's presence through a network of state-of-the-art facilities.
Looking ahead, Nissan is focused on accelerating growth in the Middle East, a strategic market within its global vision, by leveraging customer-centric initiatives and bold product innovation. As part of this approach, the brand launched three all-new SUVs in the region in FY24, including the all-new Patrol, all-new KICKS, and all-new Magnite.
The implementation of The Arc, Nissan’s global business plan, places a strong emphasis on high-growth markets, with the Middle East playing a pivotal role in driving the company’s long-term ambitions. By deploying innovative strategies tailored to the region’s evolving mobility landscape, Nissan is strengthening its presence and product lineup to meet the increasing demand for advanced, versatile, and technology-driven vehicles.
