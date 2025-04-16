403
NSL marks historic production high on 13th & 14th April 2025
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) April 15, 2025 Bengaluru: Nagarnar Steel Limited (NSL) achieved historic operational milestones on 13th & 14th April, 2025, delivering record-breaking production across all major units - highlighting both the plant’s process excellence and its growing strength in India's steel sector.
In a significant achievement on 13th April, 2025, NSL’s Blast Furnace achieved a landmark production of 10,169 tonnes of hot metal in a single day, surpassing its designed maximum capacity and reaching a production of 2.26 tonnes/m³/day. Commissioned in August 2023, the furnace has a useful volume of 4,506 cubic metres and was originally designed for an average hot metal production of 9,500 TPD, with a rated peak of 9,900 TPD and a design of 2.2 tonnes/m³/day. Achieving this kind of performance in such a short period, highlights the technical excellence and operational discipline embedded in NSL’s processes.
In another record-breaking performance by NSL on 14th April 2025, the Sinter Plant registered its highest-ever daily production of 12,385 tonnes, the Hot Strip Mill reached a new benchmark with 8,260 tonnes of HR Coil production and the Steel Melting Shop achieved an impressive output of 47 heats and 8,600 tonnes of liquid steel in a single day, among many other achievements. These results come at a time when NSL has already been exceeding its rated performance levels, signalling its rising trajectory since commissioning.
These historic performances by NSL marks a defining moment in our journey as a steel producer. Surpassing design capacities within months of commissioning demonstrates the extraordinary capabilities of our engineering, operations and skilled teams. These achievements represent a bold statement of NSL’s readiness to take its place among India’s leading steelmakers,” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NMDC Steel.
Record Production Achievements on 14th April, 2025 by NSL:
Unit Record Type New Production Record on 14th April , 2025
Sinter Plant Day Production 12,385 tonnes of Sinter
Steel Melting Shop Day Production 47 Heats Tapped and 8,600 tonnes of Liquid Steel
Thin Slab Caster Day Production 8,477 tonnes of Crude Steel
Hot Strip Mill Day Production 8,260 tonnes of HR Coil
In line with our commitment to sustainable and cost-effective operations, NSL’s blast furnace is equipped with an advanced Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) system designed to inject 150 kg of coal per tonne of hot metal (kg/THM). Notably, our operations team has already achieved and stabilized injection rates beyond the design threshold, optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing dependency on coke, a significant step toward greener steel production.
Overcoming delays and logistical hurdles, the team demonstrated exceptional planning, execution, and operational control to not only stabilize the plant but elevate it to a forward-looking steel producer in India’s steel sector within months of commissioning.
NSL remains focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in steel production. With each milestone, the company is reinforcing its commitment to world- class manufacturing, national self-reliance, and sustainable progress.
