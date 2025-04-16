Wifaq Center Launches Initiative In Celebration Of Qatar Family Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Family Consulting Center (Wifaq) announced launch of the first edition of its community initiative in conjunction with Qatar Family Day, observed annually on April 15.

In a press conference attended by representatives from Qatar University, Doha Film Institute, and other community stakeholders, Wifaq emphasized that the initiative aligns with its strategic vision to promote family stability and social cohesion. The programme aims to engage university students in key social issues and give them a platform to express their views using creative and impactful storytelling techniques.

Implemented in collaboration with Culture and Arts Department at Qatar University and with artistic support from Doha Film Institute, the initiative empowers youth to produce short videos that creatively address topics around family and social bonds.

The initiative will roll out in phases, beginning with awareness activities on campus, followed by interactive sessions and brief workshops on screenwriting and video production. It will culminate in a competition judged by a panel of experts, with a closing ceremony scheduled for the end of June to honour the best submissions.