Islamabad May Deport Afghan Woman Journalist

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An Afghan woman journalist arrested from her residence in Islamabad could be deported from Pakistan, a media report said on Wednesday.

Farishta Sadeed was picked up from her house on Monday night and moved to a detention facility for deportation, Dawn quoted her relatives as saying.

She worked for Radio Bahar in central Kapisa province before fleeing to Pakistan.

She is currently being held at the Haji Camp, a detention facility housing Afghans. On Tuesday, her relatives spent hours outside the camp in an effort to secure her release, but in vain.

Awaiting resettlement in France, the journalist reportedly had an authorisation letter from the French embassy, her family claimed.

