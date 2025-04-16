Azerbaijan Sees 92% Rise In Broadband Speed, Ranks 91St Globally

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In March, Azerbaijan ranked 91st out of 154 countries for average fixed broadband internet speed, with 73.60 Mbps-dropping one spot compared to February, Azernews reports, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

The country's average fixed broadband speed rose 92% year-on-year, up from 38.32 Mbps.

Singapore led globally with 357.52 Mbps, while Syria ranked last with 3.21 Mbps.

For mobile internet, Azerbaijan ranked 52nd out of 102 countries in March, climbing three places from February, with a speed of 74.11 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates topped the mobile internet speed chart at 543.29 Mbps, while Bolivia came last at 13.09 Mbps.

In the same month, Baku maintained its position in fixed broadband rankings, placing 114th among 197 cities with 73.32 Mbps.

Abu Dhabi led cities in fixed broadband speed (355.02 Mbps), while Aleppo was last (2.14 Mbps).

For mobile internet, Baku rose two spots to rank 80th among 151 cities, recording 90.80 Mbps.

Al-Rayyan had the fastest mobile internet among cities (618.53 Mbps), and La Paz (Bolivia) the slowest (9.58 Mbps).