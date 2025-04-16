Death Toll From Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih On April 4 Rises To 20

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A young man who was injured in the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 died in the hospital. The death toll has now risen to 20.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Tragic news... A 23-year-old man who was wounded during the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in early April died in the hospital,” he wrote.

A total of 20 people have died as a result of the April 4 strike.

The press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that 15 adults and four children who were injured during the shelling remain hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and other medical facilities.

“Currently, 15 victims are hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih in moderate condition. All are adults,” the press service stated.

Additionally, two children are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dnipro, where they were transferred from Kryvyi Rih. They are in moderate condition. Two other children were transferred to medical facilities outside the region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of April 4, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih. Twenty people were killed, including nine children.

Photo: Telegram – Volodymyr Zelensky