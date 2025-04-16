U.S. Softens Demands For Ukraine To Pay Back Aid Bloomberg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has softened their demands for Ukraine to pay back aid during negotiations over a bilateral natural resources agreement.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg , citing informed sources.

According to the sources, after a new round of negotiations between the two sides in Washington last week, the Trump administration reduced its estimate of aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion - from $300 billion to approximately $100 billion.

This figure is close to Ukraine's own estimate of over $90 billion in aid received from the United States.

It is noted that representatives of the Ukrainian government declined to comment before the agreement is signed, and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

A Spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury said that last week's technical negotiations were very productive.

When asked about the status of the talks on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Ukraine had submitted a counterproposal over the weekend and that negotiations were still ongoing.

“We are very, very close to it (the agreement – ed.). It could even be signed this week,” Bessent said in Buenos Aires.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has received a total of $100 billion in aid from the U.S.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had spent $350 billion on Ukraine.