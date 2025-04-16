Lebanese President's Visit Marks Culmination Of Growing Fraternal Relations: Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani affirmed that the visit of President of Lebanon H E General Joseph Aoun to Doha, his first visit after his election as president, is the culmination of a developing journey of distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries in various fields over the years.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ambassador said the visit of Lebanese President constitutes an important milestone in reviewing relations between the two countries, giving them a boost, and opening new horizons for cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

Qatar and Lebanon have enjoyed strong fraternal relations throughout history, built on foundations of trust, partnership, and brotherhood spanning decades, which have positively impacted the two countries and contributed to their prosperity in various sectors and at all levels. Regarding the most prominent areas of cooperation between the two countries, the Ambassador explained that the establishment of the Joint Higher Committee between Qatar and Lebanon in 2005 contributed to the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The countries signed numerous agreements covering cultural, economic, and educational cooperation, in addition to cooperation agreements in the fields of media, tourism and sports, and the establishment of a Qatari-Lebanese Business Council to encourage investments and exchange of expertise, in addition to cooperation in the security, legal and other fields, which reflects the mutual trust between the two parties and their keenness to advance relations towards a deep partnership, HE pointed out. The Ambassador noted the economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of gas and oil, and said that Qatar is participating in oil and gas exploration projects as part of a consortium that includes the French company TotalEnergies and the Italian company Eni, which enhances investor confidence and contributes to providing sustainable solutions to stabilize the Lebanese energy sector.

He said Qatar attaches the utmost importance to the education sector in Lebanon, as it is one of the fundamental pillars of human development. This stems from its commitment to supporting education to ensure a decent life, which supports the process of sustainable human development through which the desired development goals of the United Nations are achieved. The Ambassador pointed out that Qatar was among the first countries to respond to the call of the Lebanese people after the Beirut Port explosion in 2020, as it financed restoration projects for more than 122 educational facilities in the affected areas under the supervision of Unesco.