Rajkummar And Wamiqa Set The Screen Ablaze With Chemistry In Bhool Chuk Maaf’S Song ‘Koi Naa’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of“Bhool Chuk Maaf” have just released the first song, 'Koi Naa,' featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The track shows the sizzling chemistry between the actors. 'Koi Naa' perfectly captures the dreamy, romantic vibe of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', providing a sneak peek into the enchanting world of Ranjan and Titli. The track explores silent glances, fleeting moments, and the delicate beginnings of love. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Gifty, with poignant lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and produced by Tanishk Bagchi & Ganesh Waghela, the song is beautifully sung by Harnoor and Shreya Ghoshal.

Speaking about the song, Rajkummar Rao said in a statement,“The response to the trailer has been truly overwhelming; it's always incredibly fulfilling when audiences connect with your work. With Koi Naa, we're now adding a whole new romantic layer to the story. The song captures the quiet, unspoken emotions of love in such a beautiful way, it brings depth and soul to Ranjan and Titli's journey. The first time I heard the track, I was completely hooked. It's been on loop ever since! A big shout out to the entire music team for crafting such a heartfelt and vibey track.”

Wamiqa added,“Shooting for 'Koi Naa' with Rajkummar was a blast! It's hands down one of my favourites from the Bhool Chuk Maaf album. It makes you want to dream, feel, and just lose yourself in its rhythm. We hope everyone feels the same magic we felt while filming it.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared,“Bringing this track to life has been such an exciting ride! From the very first note, 'Koi Naa' pulls you into the whimsical world of Bhool Chuk Maaf. It's got the energy of love and a beat that makes you move. Can't wait for everyone to vibe with it!”

“Bhool Chuk Maaf,” directed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi as Ranjan Tiwari and Titli Mishra. The much-anticipated film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is set for a global release on May 9, 2025.