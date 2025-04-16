As Expo 2025 Osaka Begins, Shogunadvisors Unveils 100 Japanese Smes For Global Investors

Official logo of ShogunAdvisors, Japan's cross-border M&A gateway.

Based in Osaka, KateJapan launches exclusive M&A access for foreign investors amid Japan's succession crisis.

- Hirotaka Hagino, Founder of KateJapan LLCOSAKA, JAPAN, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Expo 2025 Osaka , Kansai, Japan officially opens, the city takes center stage as a hub of global innovation, sustainability, and culture. Riding this wave of international attention, KateJapan LLC, a cross-border M&A consultancy headquartered in Osaka, proudly announces the expansion of its flagship platform: ShogunAdvisors.This global M&A gateway now features an exclusive list of 100 acquisition-ready Japanese SMEs, offering foreign high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and entrepreneurs direct access to profitable, under-the-radar companies across Japan.🏯 A Rare Opportunity in a Timely MarketThe featured businesses span a range of sectors:Healthcare and Elderly CareFood and Beverage ManufacturingBoutique Retail and WellnessIT and Systems DevelopmentTraditional Japanese CraftsmanshipThese companies are often family-run, debt-free, and face succession issues-creating a unique window of opportunity for foreign investors.“With Osaka hosting the world through Expo 2025, now is the perfect moment for global investors to become part of Japan's economic future,” says Hirotaka Hagino, founder of KateJapan.“We don't just broker deals. We help visionary investors inherit Japan's business legacy and reimagine it for a new era.”🌐 Why ShogunAdvisors?With a decade of experience in cross-border and domestic M&A, KateJapan has advised on successful transactions across sectors-from medical clinics and IT ventures to hospitality and wellness. ShogunAdvisors consolidates this expertise into a multilingual, investor-friendly platform tailored for serious global buyers.Key Services Include:100+ Confidential Listings: Most not available through public M&A channelsFull Legal, Visa & Regulatory Support: In collaboration with certified Japanese lawyers and CPAsPost-Acquisition Growth Support: HR, branding, local hiring, and operational consultingEnglish/Japanese Interface: All documentation and communication supported bilingually🌏 Osaka: A Global City on the RiseAs the host city of Expo 2025, Osaka represents not just a local opportunity-but a global one. With its rich entrepreneurial culture and strategic location in Asia, Osaka is an ideal headquarters for international investors entering the Japanese market.🚀 Call to ActionInvestors looking to expand into Asia's most stable and undervalued G7 economy can now browse the full list of available businesses and begin direct conversations with KateJapan's advisory team.🔗 Explore the opportunities:📩 Contact: ...🐦 Follow on X:📝 Google Form (Investor Inquiry):Operating CompanyKateJapan LLC:

