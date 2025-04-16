Secretary Rubio's Call With Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The Secretary informed Foreign Minister Szijjarto of senior Hungarian official Antal Rogan’s removal from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, noting that continued designation was inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy interests. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Szijjarto also discussed ways to strengthen U.S.-Hungary alignment on critical issues and opportunities for economic cooperation.

