Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management


2025-04-16 02:47:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer has sold 32,500 Tryg shares at DKK 149.97 for a total amount of DKK 4,873,917 on 14 April 2025.

Group COO Lars Bonde has sold 32,500 Tryg shares at DKK 149.72 for a total amount of DKK 4,865,786 on 14 April 2025.

Referencing company announcement no. 08/2025 dated 29 January 2025, both individuals have thus net added to their holding of Tryg shares during 2025.

