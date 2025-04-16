House Speaker: Tampering With National Security Is Treason Militia Ideology Warrants Maximum Penalties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi stated that tampering with national security constitutes a serious crime and an act of treason that deserves the maximum penalties.In a press statement issued Tuesday, he emphasised that there will be no leniency or tolerance for those who engage in destructive behaviour that benefits the enemies of the nation.Safadi declared that the House of Representatives unequivocally rejects and disavows all malicious behaviours and actions, including premeditated intentions against Jordan.He asserted that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, along with the strength of the Jordanian army and security services, Jordan will remain resilient, bolstered by the awareness and steadfastness of its loyal citizens who refuse to accept any attempts to undermine the nation's security and stability.Safadi pointed out that the recent crime uncovered by the General Intelligence Department (GID) reflects past practices marked by double standards and ill intentions against the nation, as well as disrespect for its symbols and institutions.He described the adoption of militia ideology in a strong and secure state, which has historically provided stability and refuge, as an unforgivable crime.He stressed that the current circumstances warrant a response where only the language of strength and the authority of the state are acceptable. "What a despicable act and what a vile goal for that misguided group," he remarked.He said Jordan will endure, while those who engage in such treachery will ultimately fail.