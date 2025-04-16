Radaideh Calls For 'Better' Management Of Jordan's Natural Reserves

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) - Minister of Environment, Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, on Tuesday stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation in the management of Jordan's natural reserves and the need to control attacks on forests and random waste dumping activities.The call came during Radaideh's meeting at the ministry's headquarters with Chairman of Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), Batoul Ajlouni, and its Director General, Fadi Nasser.During the meeting, Radaideh praised the RSCN's efforts in running the Kingdom's reserves, stressing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and coordination to control attacks and violations and intensify patrols for this purpose.Radaideh said the ministry is following up progress in the implementation of Yarmouk Reserve, mainly infrastructure, electricity and water network, noting importance of coordinating with relevant authorities to implement the project and build the eco-lodge.Wth support from the Ministry's Environmental Protection Fund, he said installing a solar energy system in the reserve would meet its "full" electricity needs.The ministry, he noted, encourages "pioneering" environmental initiatives and projects, in partnership with relevant authorities, and promotes innovation and entrepreneurship among Jordan's school and university students, the local community, and industrial facilities.This effort comes by launching school environmental competitions in cooperation with Ministry of Education, and Factory Award in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, he pointed out.Additionally, he expressed the Ministry's welcome of "Environmental Heritage Makers Award" Project and its readiness to cooperate with the RSCN and relevant authorities in its implementation.Ajlouni, for her part, reviewed the project's goals, its working mechanism, and coordination with the Ministry of Environment for its implementation.