Top Seeds Advance With Dominant Wins In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Top-seeded Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia showcased their dominance on Center Court in a Round of 32 clash of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, defeating Gonzalo Rubio and Pablo Lijo in straight sets to reach the last 16 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

The Spanish-Argentinean pair, ranked No.1 in the world, were too good for the Spanish duo in yesterday's marquee clash as they clinched the 6–4, 6–2 win in 81 minutes to book a meeting with Argentineans Juan Cruz Belluati and Ignacio Sager who upset Spanish 14th seeds Javier Garcia and Javier Barahona 7–6(4), 2–6, 6–0 in a thrilling back-and-forth showdown.

Earlier, the World's No.2 duo of Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galan yesterday made a statement by defeating Argentinean-Spanish duo Eduardo Agustin Torre and Alvaro Ceprero to advance to the round of 16. Argentina's Chingotto and Spaniard Galan made light work of their opponents, overcoming their respective compatriots 6-1, 6-1 in a match that lasted only 49 minutes.

The duo will compete against the 2023 Ooredoo Qatar Major quarter-finalists, Argentina-Brazil pair Maximiliano Sanchez and Lucas Campagnolo, for a place in the Round of 16 today.



Earlier, fifth-seeded Jeronimo Gonzalez and Jon Sanz were the first to advance to the Round of 16 when they recovered from one set down to beat Anton Sand and Marc Quilez 6–7(4), 6–1, 6–0 in an all-Spanish tie.

In the Round of 16, they will meet Argentine-Spanish duo Aris Patiniotis and David Gala Sanchez who stunned No.10 seeds Valentino Libaak and Juan Tello of Argentina with a 6–2, 7–6(4) win in one of the biggest surprises of the day.

They were not the only seeded pair to fall on the second day of the tournament.

Argentina's Leonel Daniel Aguirre and Gonzalo Gabriel Alfonso, seeded 15th, lost to Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus of Portugal 7-6, 6-4.

The No. 16 seeds, José Antonio Diestro and Javier Ruiz of Spain also found themselves struggling against Spanish-Argentine pair Mario Del Castillo and Ignacio Piotto Albornoz as the latter advanced with a 6–4, 7–5 win.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Round of 32 delivered a series of tightly contested match-ups.

Ninth seeds Tamara Icardo Alcorisa and Claudia Jensen solidified their status with a straight-sets victory over Sofia Saiz Vallejo and Marina Lobo 6-3, 7-5, while 16th-seeded Marta Talaván and Ksenia Sharifova showed dominant form to dispatch Ana Nogueira and Maria Fassio Goyeneche with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

In another notable match, 15th-seeded Araceli Martinez and Alix Collombon overcame a spirited challenge from Maria Rodriguez Abajo and Raquel Eugenio Barrera, clinching a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(6) win to reach the Round of 16.

Fifth seeds Lucía Sainz Pelegrí and Patricia Llaguno Zielinski also advanced, edging past Noa Canovas Paredes and Jimena Velasco Postiguillo in a tight contest.