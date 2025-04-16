Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Remaining Issued And Outstanding Shares Of Avenir LNG Limited


2025-04-16 02:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, April 16, 2025 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of March 5, 2025, stating that Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. had resolved to proceed with a compulsory acquisition of the shares of Avenir LNG Limited ('Avenir LNG') not already owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is pleased to announce that the compulsory acquisition process has been successfully completed, and Avenir LNG is now fully owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd.

A request to have Avenir LNG delisted from Euronext N-OTC will be submitted, and it is expected that such delisting will occur shortly.

Advisors

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as financial advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, in connection with the compulsory acquisition process.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
...

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).



