Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Remaining Issued And Outstanding Shares Of Avenir LNG Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited is pleased to announce that the compulsory acquisition process has been successfully completed, and Avenir LNG is now fully owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd.
A request to have Avenir LNG delisted from Euronext N-OTC will be submitted, and it is expected that such delisting will occur shortly.
Advisors
DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as financial advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to Stolt-Nielsen Limited, in connection with the compulsory acquisition process.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
...
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment